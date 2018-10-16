ORLANDO, Fla. — Another summer-like day is expected for Central Florida. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Skies will be primarily sunny, but winds from the Atlantic may trigger a stray onshore-moving shower, mainly south of Interstate 4.

Hot pattern continues

Possible record warmth

Not feeling like Fall

Expect another day with light onshore winds, up to 5 to 10 knots. Isolated showers will be the prime hazard for beach-goers today along with a moderate risk of rip currents.

It will be considered poor to fair for surfing with an east-southeast swell in the nearshore waters. Offshore, expect seas of 2 to 4 feet.

Overnight will be quiet and mild, in the mid-70s. Wednesday will offer a repeat as temperatures peak in the low 90s again, considerably above the seasonal average of 85 degrees.

Rain chances will gradually ramp up later in the week as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front, which may offer a slight drop in temperatures by the second half of the weekend.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, mainly quiet conditions right now across the Atlantic basin, with one area being monitored in the southern Caribbean.

An area of low pressure is trying to organize and could become a tropical depression Tuesday before pushing over Central America. This system is not a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

