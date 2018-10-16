PANAMA CITY, Florida — Days after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Panhandle, residents are still dealing with missing people, power outages, lives turned upside down and the massive overall task of rebuilding their lives.

As of Tuesday, about 130,000 North Florida homes remained without power.

Depite the loss of power, Florida officials are working to make sure those impacted by Hurricane Michael have food, water and a place to stay.

Emergency supply distribution centers are set up and are prepared to hand up to 3 million meals and 2 million gallons of water. Crews also 3 millions pounds of ice ready to hand out.

No widespread fuel shortages are being reported and FEMA is providing shelter options for residents, including hotel rooms.

Also, eight school districts in the Florida Panhandle will stay closed until further notice. Public schools in Escambia County, which is in the Pensacola area, have enrolled several students who have relocated from the storm-ravaged areas.

According to the Florida National Guard, about 3,500 troops continue to be involved in a variety of missions such as search and rescue, road clearance, shelter assistance, food and water distribution, and aviation missions.

Current Florida National Guard operations: