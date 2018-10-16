NATIONWIDE — Lottery officials call them "dueling jackpots."

Mega Millions was last won July 24

Whatever term you prefer, the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are a staggering $999 million.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is $654 million, the second-largest in the game's history.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday has rolled to an estimated annuity of $345 million.

If the Tuesday night jackpot isn't won, the combined prizes will surge past $1 billion.

"Lotteries are in the fun and games business, and who wouldn't have fun thinking about nearly a billion dollars in prizes?" Mega Millions Lead Director Gordon Medenica said.

The current Mega Millions jackpot has been increasing since it was last won July 24, when 11 coworkers in California shared $543 million. The last Powerball jackpot of $245.6 million was won by a New York man August 11.

The odds of winning the top Mega Millions prize is one in 302.5 million.

The largest lottery prize in U.S. history was a 2016 Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion, shared by three winners.

