OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are looking for a woman they say set a rack of "intimate apparel" on fire at the Macy's Paddock Mall.

Fire crews found a rack on a stand of bras on fire

The Macy's had to be evacuated, then ventilated

Ocala police say a woman set the fire

Police say a sprinkler head was activated inside the Macy's around 11 a.m. Store clerks evacuated customers while Ocala Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

Crews encountered light smoke once inside, and eventually found the origin of the fire -- the bottom rack of a stand full of bras.

Crews put out the fire and ventilated the building before people could get back in side.

HELP IDENTIFY: ARSON AT MACY’S

The woman shown in this surveillance video entered Macy’s at the Paddock Mall at 10:11 a.m. At some point she set fire to a rack of undergarments, and is believed to have left in the vehicle shown in this video. pic.twitter.com/keC5GNBVuR — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) October 16, 2018

Ocala Police say surveillance video shows a dark-skinned woman with what appears to be light-colored hair walking through the store, and they say she set fire to the rack. She is seen in the video wearing a light colored shirt and suit.

Anyone with information should call the Ocala Police Dept. at 352-369-7000.