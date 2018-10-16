ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement across Central Florida are hoping to get more guns off the streets.

20th annual Kicks 4 Guns program Tuesday

Central Florida law enforcement want more guns off the streets

Kicks 4 Guns locations

The 20th annual Kicks 4 Guns program takes place Tuesday in Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties starting at 7 a.m.

At Camping World Stadium in Orlando, it's as easy as ordering fast food. In fact you don’t even have to leave your car.

Just leave your unloaded gun in the vehicle's trunk and police will take care of the rest.

No questions asked. No ID required.

In return, they're handing out $50 Walmart Gift Cards.

Originally, shoes were offered in exchange for the guns.

The whole point is to get rid of those guns that you may have stored away or forgot about, to make sure they don't end up in the wrong hands.

Even guns that are stolen are eligible.

Police have partnered with 104.1, and over its 20 year history, nearly 10,000 guns have been removed from the streets of Central Florida.

For a list of locations go to: https://realradio.iheart.com/featured/kicks-for-guns/

2018 Kicks 4 Guns Locations

City Address Hours Cocoa PD 1208 Dixon Blvd, Cocoa, Florida 32922 (Save-A-Lot) 7a – 4p Daytona PD 308 S. Martin Luther King Blvd, Daytona (Dickerson Center) 7a - 5p Orlando PD Rio Grande & Church Street (Camping World Stadium), Orlando 7a - 6p Orange Co Sheriff/Apopka PD 445 W 13th Street, Apopka (John Bridges Center) 7a - 7p Orange Co Sheriff 9300 University Blvd., Orlando (United Church of Christ) 7a - 5p Orange Co Sheriff 1336 Pine Hills Road, Orlando (The Place of Grace Church) 7a - 5p Orange Co Sheriff 2719 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL (OBT Development) 7a - 7p Ocoee PD 476 Ocoee Commerce Parkway, Ocoee (HighPoint Church) 7a - 2p Osceola Co Sheriff / Kissimmee PD 1875 Silver Spurs Lane,Kissimmee (Tax Collector) 7a - 7p Sanford PD / Lake Mary PD 550 W. 1st Street, Sanford (Old CVS) 7a - 7p Volusia Co Sheriff 1640 Doctor MLK Blvd., Deltona (The Center) 8a - 4p Winter Park PD / Maitland PD /

Eatonville PD 1350 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park (Carey-Hand Cox Funeral Home) 7a - 2p

If you have an unwanted gun and unable to make it to a Kick for Guns location, the following agencies will come to your house to pick up your unwanted weapon.

Osceola Co Sheriff: 407 348 2222