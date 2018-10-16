ORLANDO, Fla. – With November's election closing in, Florida Governor Rick Scott is handing over his campaign schedule to First Lady Ann Scott and a team of surrogates.

Ann Scott to take over Rick Scott's campaign schedule

Gov. Scott likely to remain focused on Panhandle recovery

He is running against Bill Nelson for U.S. Senate

Scott, a two term Republican governor, is challenging Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson for Florida's U.S. Senate seat.

Governor Scott, however, is likely to remain focused on the Panhandle region that was recently hit hard by a near category five storm.



Hurricane Michael leveled communities and is responsible for the deaths of at least 18 people.



A campaign spokesman said the Governor is going to remain focused on the response and recovery of Hurricane Michael and will likely not appear at any campaign events for the time to come.



With the election quickly approaching, and polls showing Scott in a dead heat with Nelson, First Lady Ann Scott is taking over her husband's campaign schedule for the next few weeks.

"There is no better advocate for Governor Scott and his agenda to make Washington work than the First Lady," said Chris Hartline, a campaign spokesman.



The campaign says it is also working on fielding a group of surrogates to appear on the Governor's behalf across the state.



Nelson's campaign has yet to comment on the Senator's campaign schedule, although he has been on the ground extensively in the Panhandle as well assisting in recovery and aid efforts.



The Scott campaign is proposing a makeup Senate debate for October 25, hosted by CNN. The previous debate was canceled due to the impending storm.