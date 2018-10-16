LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has rolled out a new ticket-pricing model as well as a new platform for buying tickets.

Under the new pricing model, ticket prices will depend on the day of visit. In some cases the cost is more, in other cases the cost is less.

The price of a single-day, single-park ticket now ranges from $109 to $129 for all four parks, up from the $102 to $129 range. Previously, Magic Kingdom prices were higher than the other parks.

The change also affects multi-day tickets, which are now priced based on the first day of your visit. For example, a two-day ticket will cost between $101 and $119. A three-day ticket will cost between $98 and $115.

Tickets and passes can be purchases on a new online platform at disneyworld.com. It includes a option that will show the months with the lowest ticket prices. As of now, those months include January, February, April August and September.

Customers will have to use the tickets within a specific time period. Flexible-date tickets are also available, but for an additional cost.

With the rollout of the new online planning platform, Disney also raised prices in other areas, including annual passes.

The new prices for annual passes, with the Florida resident discount, are now:

Platinum Plus Pass: $849 (now), $829 (previous)

Platinum Pass: $749 (now), $729 (previous)

Gold: $609 (now), $589 (previous)

Silver: $479 (now), $439 (previous)

Weekday Select: $319 (now), $289 (previous)

Epcot After 4: $289 (now), $279 (previous)

Parking fees at the theme parks have also increased.

Standard parking now costs $25, up from $22. Oversized vehicle parking now costs $30, up from $27. And preferred parking is $50 per day, up from $45.