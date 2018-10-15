CLERMONT, Florida -- Some good news for Citrus growers as The USDA is forecasting a strong season compared to years past.

USDA forecast strong citrus season

The USDA’s October forecast shows that all orange Florida production, 79 million boxes, is up 76 percent from last season. The grapefruit forecast is up 73 percent.

John Arnold, owner of Showcase of Citrus in Clermont, says he’s excited about this year’s forecast.

“This is citrus is just gorgeous and it’s got very good sugar content this year,” Arnold says.

He has 2,500 acres of property. Seven hundred acres is a citrus grove with 50 different varieties of citrus.

Arnold and some other growers has gone through some tough times in the past few years.

“Four years ago a lot of rain during the bloom, blossoms got tattered and battered and some cases shredded," he says. "We had Hurricane Matthew the next year and Hurricane Irma the year after with all that wind we lost a lot fruit dropped on the ground before it was mature.”

This year Arnold says it’s different. He says the oranges aren’t too far away from being picked.

“They are just starting to break color, we have a crop that’s going to be ready in a matter of weeks, we are two to three weeks to be able to start to pick,” he says.