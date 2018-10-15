ORLANDO, Florida — It's going to be nice for Central Florida, so go out there and enjoy yourself.

Pleasant weather will resume Monday following a gorgeous weekend. Expect highs around 90 with ample sunshine. Most places will be dry, but there is a low chance of a shower, mainly at the coast.

For Monday night, lows will fall to the low to mid-70s with another coastal shower or two. Low rain chances will persist for the next few days with onshore winds.

Temperatures will stay slightly above the seasonal average, peaking around 90 degrees each day. Rain chances will gradually ramp up later in the week as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front, which may offer some slightly cooler weather by next weekend.

Decent boating conditions are expected for Monday. Winds from the southeast between 5 to 10 knots will increase slightly by the afternoon.

It will be considered poor for the surfers with 1 to 2 feet waves in the nearshore waters. The rip current threat remains moderate.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to the United States. There is one tropical wave located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that has a low chance of development as it slowly pushes toward Central America.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.