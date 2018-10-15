NATIONWIDE -- Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, has died at the age of 65.

Allen died Monday afternoon in Seattle of complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The news was confirmed by Vulcan Inc., Allen's company, which posted a statement on its website.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts," the company said.

Allen's sister Jody Allen also released a statement: "My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.

In addition to Vulcan Inc, Allen was also the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks.