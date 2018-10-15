BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Over the years, Charlie Curtis says while working at a business on the intersection of S.R. 520 and Plumosa Street, he's seen his fair share of crashes, but watching a motorcycle wreck was hard to watch.

59-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

Sixteen crashes at intersection this year, officials say

FDOT says they plan to review the area for improvements

PREVIOUS: Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR 520 in Brevard

“Before she came to a complete stop, she ran him over,” Curtis said.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that 59-year-old Francis Lavvorn died after attempting to exit a parking lot and turned into the direct path of a 37-year-old mother driving a van.

According to the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles, at that specific intersection this year, there’s been 16 crashes, 35 vehicles involved, and 27 injuries with one fatality.

After Spectrum News reached out to the Florida Dept. of Transportation, letting them know that residents like Curtis are concerned about that intersection, the agency responded by saying they will be reviewing the area for any improvements and will work on determining contributing causes.

Shortly after the crash, Curtis along with co-workers put a small memorial at the area of the crash to show drivers that someone lost their life, and they need to pay attention to the road.

“It’s not the first, and it probably won’t be the last. People need to put down the phones,” he explained.

According to the FHP report, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and the driver of the car is not expected to face any charges. The crash remains under investigation.