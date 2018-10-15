ORLANDO, Florida — A man tried to kidnap a young girl at Orlando International Airport on Saturday night, police say.

Investigators: Man grabbed 8-year-old, said, 'This is my girl'

2 men held down Alfredo Hernandez Sanchez until police arrived

Alfredo Hernandez Sanchez, 49, of Kissimmee, Florida, is facing a charge of attempted kidnapping, according to an arrest affidavit.

Orlando police said Sanchez walked up behind the 8-year-old girl, wrapped his arms around her waist, picked her up and began walking away with her.

The child, who was with her parents, began screaming.

A witness told police that he heard Sanchez say, "This is my girl."

An officer working a nearby checkpoint heard the screaming and soon saw Transportation Security Administration officials yelling on their radios for police.

When that officer responded to the scene, he saw Sanchez on the ground, being held down by the first witness and another man, the affidavit said.

"The intervention of the witness and unknown male prohibited from completing (the) act," the officer said.

The child was not hurt.

Investigators were trying to obtain security camera video Monday.