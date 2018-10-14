NATIONWIDE -- There's $345 million up for grabs.
Since there was no overall winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the jackpot has risen to $345 million.
The winning numbers were 11, 14, 32, 43, and 65 with a Powerball of 15.
The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, an estimated $654 million is up for grabs in the next Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot has rolled over since July.
Tuesday's drawing is close to breaking the record for the largest-ever prize in the game's history.