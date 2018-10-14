BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa man died Sunday after a motorcycle crash in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Brevard

Motorcylce traveled into the path of a Dodge van

Man later died at a hospital

Troopers said the crash happened on State Road 520 and Plumosa Street at about 11:10 a.m.

Francis Lovvorn, 59, was traveling southbound when he turned into the path of a Dodge van, according to an FHP report.

The front of the van struck the left side of the motorcycle.

According to troopers, Lovvorn died at Cape Canaveral Hospital.

Westbound SR 520 was temporarily shut down due to the crash.