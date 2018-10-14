ORLANDO, Fla. — Pleasant weather will continue today to round out the weekend. Expect highs around 90 with ample sunshine.

Winds will be light from the east. Most places will be dry, but there is a low chance of a coastal shower.

Tonight, under fair skies, lows will fall to the low to mid-70s, not as cool as recent nights. Low rain chances appear in the forecast as the new work week begins, mainly in the form of minor onshore-moving showers.

Temperatures will continue to run slightly above the seasonal average, peaking around 90 degrees throughout the week. Rain chances will gradually ramp up later in the week as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front, which may offer some slightly cooler weather by next weekend.

Favorable boating conditions are expected today. Winds from the east will run between 5 to 15 knots. It will be considered poor for the surfers with wave heights reduced to 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat remains moderate.

In the tropics, there are no threats to the United States. There is just one tropical wave located midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles that is showing a low chance of development. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.