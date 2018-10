ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call from someone around 10:40 a.m. who heard a gunshot off Ballard Street and Beverly Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

Police found a male victim with a wound to his upper chest, neck area. He was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 407-571-8199.