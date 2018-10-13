MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a residential road in Melbourne Beach on Saturday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Plane makes emergency landing on residential road

Two people inside the plane not injured

Second emergency landing in Brevard County this week

The plane, which had two people on board, landed along Caledonia Drive, near State Road A1A.

The two people were not injured, according to officials.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the emergency landing.

Meanwhile, another small plane made an emergency landing in Titusville on Monday. No was injured in that incident.