OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida — New rules regarding backpacks at athletic and arts events run by the Osceola school district have some families concerned. They're all for better security, but the new policies, they say, create new problems.

Backpacks no longer allowed at arts, athletic events

Smaller, 12 x 12 bags allowed

No re-entry, outside food, drinks allowed at events

For safety and security reasons, backpacks will no longer be allowed at any school district arts or athletic events. Smaller bags about 12 inches by 12 inches will be accepted.

In addition, no outside food or beverages will be allowed into those events, and re-entry will not be permitted.

Davi Seery is a mother of two boys, a middle schooler and a high schooler, who are both very immersed in sports. While Seery is happy that the district is tightening security, she’s concerned about the other guidelines.

“A wrestling tournament can go from 8-12 hours and that’s a really long time to not be able to leave and re-enter, which I think that is completely unrealistic,” Seery said. “And then the outside food thing. They eat a lot. I know the coaches will probably bring a cooler in there, but also for the younger siblings and for parents it’s a really long day to be eating out of the concession stands for 8, 10, 12 hours.”

Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said the district is willing to work with families.

“Families with small children we understand may need to bring in their own snacks. That kind of stuff we would certainly work with our families on that,” Pace said. “But it’s really about supporting our programs, because so many of our programs are funded through the sale of of concessions. So we don't want it to be an undue financial burden on our families. Thats why we didn't limit it to no bags.”

The School District said exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medical items with proper inspection. During security checks, hand-held metal detectors may also be used.

Seery just hopes the district will listen to her input.

“And again, I am not trying to be critical. I appreciate that they’re being mindful of the kids’ safety, but sometimes there is a breakdown between policy makers and those who it affects directly,” Seery added. “And I just think they should listen to some parents and families and get a little bit of feedback and possibly just rethink the longer events.”