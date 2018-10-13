FLORIDA — The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline to file certain individual and business tax returns for Hurricane Michael victims in Florida.

Tax return deadline extended for hurricane victims

Victims have until Feb. 28, 2019 to file returns, make payments

The IRS is offering this relief to any Major Disaster Declaration area designated by FEMA as qualifying for either individual or public assistance.

“The IRS has moved swiftly to announce this relief for taxpayers affected by Hurricane Michael in advance of the Oct. 15 extension filing deadline,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We recognize the devastation this historic storm caused for many taxpayers, and IRS employees stand ready to support the disaster recovery effort as they have done many times in the past.”

The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on Oct. 7, 2018. Individuals and businesses affected by the storm will now have until February 28, 2019 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. This means individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2017 return due to run out on Oct. 15, 2018, will now have until Feb. 28, 2019, to file.

Currently, this only includes parts of Florida, but taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area, including those in other states, will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief. The IRS has a list of eligible localities on their website.

The IRS disaster relief page also has details on other returns, payments, and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.