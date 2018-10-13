NATIONWIDE -- The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $654 million, after no one won in Friday's drawing.

Mega Millions jackpot now $654 million

Jackpot has rolled over since July

Tuesday's drawing is expected to be record-breaking

The winning numbers were 4, 24, 46, 61, and 70 with a Mega Ball of 7.

The jackpot has grown since July, the last time a winning ticket was sold.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, October 16, and the total could be much higher by then.

Winners can accept the jackpot as an annuity paid out over a 30 year period or as a lump sum.

Right now, Tuesday's drawing comes with a cash option worth $372 million.