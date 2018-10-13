The Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael, the company announced Friday.

The company will also match donations made by employees

The money will go to the Florida Disaster Fund to support "disaster response and recovery efforts."

"All of us here at Disney have the families and communities impacted by this powerful storm in our hearts," Disney CEO Robert Iger said in a statement. "Florida has been our home for almost 50 years, and our contribution will support our neighbors as they rebuild their communities in the wake of this powerful storm."

Disney also announced it would match donations made by its employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations.

Last year, the company donated $2.5 million toward relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.