Cops and kids teamed up Saturday for the International Dragon Boat Festival in Orlando.

Cops, teens form lifelong bonds during Dragon Boat Festival

Program to change kids' perspectives of cops

And it's more than just a friendly competition — they are forming friendships and lifelong bonds while coasting on the water.

The teams hit the waters of Turkey Lake at Bill Frederick Park. Police officers paired up with teens, like Christopher Durant.

"I got interested in it because all my friends were doing it. And I said why not do it," Durant said.

However, Durant came to the program with some doubt about police officers.

"After going face to face with cops, then being side by side with them in a boat -- it really revolutionized my thinking. And being part of this program five plus years, I'll never think the same of police," he said.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said, "These officers just show up as regular men and women. There’s uniforms, no gun belts, no body armor.”

Mina said it's not about winning the competition, but about winning over the young minds by changing perspectives about law enforcement.

“To see the kids connect with our officers is probably one of the most rewarding things," Mina said.

One of the police officers who was a dedicated Dragon Boat supporter was Lieutenant Debra Clayton, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2017.

"Many of the kids still talk about her, they knew her. She helped really especially some of the girls become women," Mina said.

Durant added, “She was one of the sweetest cops, most benevolent people you’ll ever meet. She always had a smile on her face."

As Durant eyes a future of law school and public service, he knows a weekend on the water with mentors like Clayton and Mina helped him to develop character.

"Even when I go to college, even when I’m in my career, I’ll always remember what he did for us," Durant said.

Chief Mina, who is retiring from the Orlando Police Department as he makes a run for Orange County Sheriff, says while there are other community engagement opportunities already, he would love to expand the program and involve deputies.