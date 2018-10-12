WINTER PARK, Florida -- SunRail service in Winter Park has been shut down after a bicyclist was hit by a train Friday afternoon.

Bicyclist struck by SunRail train in Winter Park

Section of Fairbanks closed for hours for investigation

Man was alive when taken to hospital, police say

Fairbanks Avenue between New York and Pennsylvania avenues will be shut down for several hours while law enforcement investigates, Winter Park Police said. They're asking motorists to avoid the area.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the Fairbanks train crossing and involved a southbound train, Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Olson said.

The male bicyclist was alive when he was taken to a hospital, according to police. None of the 77 passengers and two crew members were injured, Olson said.

The train was headed to the Poinciana station and was scheduled to return northbound; both routes have been canceled. One other southbound train is delayed.

SunRail is bussing passengers between Florida Hospital and Winter Park, it said.