ORLANDO, Florida — A vehicle and a school bus collided, forcing the large vehicle through a fence and into a home's swimming pool Friday morning.
- 3 children in Jeep SUV received minor injuries
- Students, school bus driver not hurt
The crash happened at around 8 a.m. when a 2017 school bus was driven by Eddikson Pena, 53, was going westbound on Willowwood Street as Yerica Vilorio Cuevas, of Orlando, was going eastbound on the same street in a 2014 Jeep SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Currently, each driver says that the other swerved into the other's lane, stated the FHP.
The school bus' front struck the left front of the Jeep, according to the FHP, with the bus going to the south shoulder of the road, then through a chain link fence and then entered a home's backyard and into a swimming pool.
The school bus was heading to the Magnolia School, the Orange County Fire Rescue explained.
The homeowner helped get the students and the driver out of the bus from the rear of the vehicle.
The students and driver on the school bus were not injured.
Originally, Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP told Spectrum News 13 that Cuevas, 25, and a child she was driving suffered minor injuries and were sent to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.
However, in the FHP updated news release, there were three children in the SUV and while they received minor injuries, they were not taken to a hospital.
The students were picked up by another school bus and were taken to school.
The crash is under investigation as officials are waiting to review video from the school bus to discover the cause of the crash.