ORLANDO, Florida — A vehicle and a school bus collided, forcing the large vehicle through a fence and into a home's swimming pool Friday morning.

3 children in Jeep SUV received minor injuries

Students, school bus driver not hurt

Fence now peeled away so crews can tow bus. While there are now discrepancies re: how bus v. SUV accident played out, @FHPOrlando says bus driver did excellent job in avoiding this recently-drained ravine next to home. @MyNews13 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/69v7odNmmq — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) October 12, 2018

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. when a 2017 school bus was driven by Eddikson Pena, 53, was going westbound on Willowwood Street as Yerica Vilorio Cuevas, of Orlando, was going eastbound on the same street in a 2014 Jeep SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Currently, each driver says that the other swerved into the other's lane, stated the FHP.

The school bus' front struck the left front of the Jeep, according to the FHP, with the bus going to the south shoulder of the road, then through a chain link fence and then entered a home's backyard and into a swimming pool.

The school bus was heading to the Magnolia School, the Orange County Fire Rescue explained.

The homeowner helped get the students and the driver out of the bus from the rear of the vehicle.

The students and driver on the school bus were not injured.

Originally, Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP told Spectrum News 13 that Cuevas, 25, and a child she was driving suffered minor injuries and were sent to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

However, in the FHP updated news release, there were three children in the SUV and while they received minor injuries, they were not taken to a hospital.

The students were picked up by another school bus and were taken to school.

The crash is under investigation as officials are waiting to review video from the school bus to discover the cause of the crash.

#UPDATE from #OCFRD #PIO on scene: there were 3 children in the Jeep that collided with the school bus. The three children were taken from the scene by family prior to #OCFRD arrival, they just brought 2 of the kids back to get checked out, but none transported. pic.twitter.com/JCMB4XXLUS — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018