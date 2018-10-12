ORLANDO, Florida — It will feel like fall in Central Florida. Well, our version of fall anyway. A chilly 90 degrees is fall-like weather around here.

Drier air will arrive Friday in the wake of the first cold front of the season. High temperatures will still manage to reach the upper 80s, but lower dew points will make it feel more comfortable.

Friday, under mainly clear skies, lows will dip to the 60s. A few spots north and west of Interstate 4 will be even cooler, in the upper 50s.

Expect readings to remain in this range through the weekend as plenty of sun sticks around Saturday and Sunday.

Little to no rain will be found again until Sunday when a few minor showers return. Low rain chances appear in the forecast early next week.

Temperatures will continue to run slightly above the seasonal average, in the upper 80s.

Improving boating conditions are expected Friday. Winds from the northwest will turn northeast, around 5 to 10 knots.

It will be considered poor to fair for the surfers with wave heights reduced to 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat remains moderate.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to the United States now that Michael has exited the East Coast and is pushing out to sea.

Leslie and Nadine remain over the open Atlantic and will not affect land.

