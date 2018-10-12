WASHINGTON — At least 11 deaths have been attributed to Michael across four states, and federal emergency management officials say that number will likely rise.

Calling Michael one of the most powerful and destructive storms since 1851, FEMA Administrator Brock Long said from the agency's headquarters that rescue workers were pouring into affected areas Friday morning, almost 48 hours after the Category 4 hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle.

Recovery efforts were just beginning, and many areas were in the dark and hard to access because of blocked roadways. Mexico Beach, Florida — nearly ground zero for landfall — was inaccessible to search and rescue teams.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long: "I'm afraid of hurricane amnesia, that ten years will go by and people forget about what happened at Mexico Beach." — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 12, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has conducted 129 rescues and one animal rescue.

Long said officials were focusing their efforts on shelters and getting supplies to those locations.

As of Friday morning, more than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were without power, FEMA officials said.

More than 30,000 people in the private industry were trying to get the power grid up and running, but infrastructure has taken a major hit, and it's unclear when power would be restored to certain hardest-hit areas.

Another goal for state and federal officials was stabilizing the health care services in North Florida, because so many hospitals took a big hit. Four hospitals and 11 nursing homes were closed. The Department of Health and Human Services, FEMA and state officials were still trying to evacuate patients in certain areas and were setting up triage centers.

In the aftermath of this storm, officials are beginning to reflect on how the catastrophic damage could have been prevented.

"Communities need to focus on building codes, building stronger and better ahead of time, so the damage is lessened after a storm hits," FEMA Deputy Administrator Dr. Daniel Kaniewski said. "It also includes mitigation, investing in stronger buildings, the infrastructure. The stronger it is, the better it's going to resist the wind and the water afterward."

President Donald Trump has expedited a major disaster declaration for the state of Florida, which includes assistance for the counties of Bay, Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Gulf counties.

FEMA said those were just initial counties, and it would likely add more counties as more damage assessments are done. Almost 4,000 people registered for that assistance just Friday. If you've experienced damage, you can file a report at DisasterAssistance.gov or on the FEMA app.

Before and after

Images taken by an NOAA satellite of Mexico Beach, Florida, in the Panhandle show the devastation left behind by Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the U.S. The hurricane made landfall near Mexico Beach.