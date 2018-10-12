ORLANDO, Fla. — A full week of celebrating the LGBTQ community in Orlando ends on Saturday with a grand finale, the Come Out With Pride Orlando festival and parade.

Come Out With Pride Orlando Saturday

Festival, parade, entertainment, fireworks

JUMP TO: Find road closure information ▼

"I'm still a little stunned by it! I can't figure out what to wear but I kind of know what to do right?” said Nancy Rosado, the parade’s first Puerto Rican Grand Marshal.

At first, Rosado couldn't believe she was being named Grand Marshal, remembering the phone call she got from a close friend.

"He said, 'oh you know, we want you to be the grand marshal, the community grand marshal,' and I say yeah right... and I hung up on him,” she laughed.

Rosado, a former New York Police Dept. officer, is being honored for her countless years and hours devoted to the LGBTQ community.

"Frankly, when you try to fly under the radar, and you think nobody is watching, turns out a lot of people are watching," Rosado said.

But Rosado says representing not only the LGBTQ community, but also Latinos, has a deeper meaning.

"It wasn't always this acceptance and this love” when she came out years ago.

But it will be this Saturday as the City Beautiful dresses in rainbow colors and celebrates an “Orlando’s Most Colorful Parade” that's full of surprises.

"We have new parade route, so it's not going to be the same parade route that you're used to the last 13 years,” said Jose Luis Dieppa, communications director with Come Out With Pride Orlando.

Thousands are expected to flood the streets of Downtown Orlando just to watch what’s taken a small group of volunteers months to put together.

“We’re excited! This is something that the Orlando community needs and loves every year. It’s about promoting love, acceptance, and fun,” said Dieppa.

The festivities begin at noon on Saturday around Lake Eola Park. The parade is expected to begin at 4 p.m. There will also be entertainment on two stages, and fireworks around 9 p.m.

Road Closures

If you're traveling in the downtown area Saturday, expect several road closures around Lake Eola.

STARTING FRIDAY AT 8 P.M.

Robinson Street is closed between Rosalind Avenue and Summerlin Avenue through Sunday at 2 a.m.

Southbound Eola Drive is closed from Robinson Street to Washington Street through Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Northbound Eola Drive is closed between Robinson Street and Washington Street through Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

SATURDAY ONLY

Central Boulevard is closed between Rosalind Avenue and Summerlin Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Magnolia Avenue is closed between Robinson Street and Concord Street, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rosalind Avenue is closed from South Street to Robinson Street, from noon until 7:30 p.m.

Summerlin Avenue is closed between Central Boulevard and Robinson Street, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Find a map of the parade route and more event information on the Come Out With Pride Orlando website.