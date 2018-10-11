VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — A Volusia County substitute teacher, who has worked in multiple schools in the district, was charged Wednesday after authorities say he molested a student.

Volusia substitute teacher accused of lewd, lascivious battery

Investigators say he molested at 15-year-old student for several months

David Lee Davis, 62, being held in Volusia County Jail without bond

David Lee Davis, 62, of Port Orange, is charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a person under 16. He made his first appearance in front of a judge Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office began its investigation on Davis after deputies received a report that he molested a 15-year-old Volusia high school student.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer said a school resource officer became aware of the allegations September 27.

In their investigation, detectives determined Davis met the student last school year, when the student was reportedly in middle school.

The student told investigators that the alleged abuse occurred between April and December 2017 after Davis asked the 15-year-old to come over to his home to help them with homework.

Volusia County Schools say Davis worked as a substitute teacher at the following schools:

Spruce Creek High

New Smyrna Beach High

Atlantic High

Seabreeze High

University High

Creekside Middle

Silver Sands Middle

Ormond Beach Middle

David C. Hinson Middle

New Smyrna Beach Middle

The district says there was a background check done on Davis, and he had no prior convictions​.

"My prayer is always that there are no other victims, not because they'e afraid to come forward, but because there are truly no other victims," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Spectrum News checked his personnel file and found two complaints against Davis. In one instance, he was blocked from the school, and the other was unsubstantiated.

Davis ran for the Volusia County supervisor of elections in 2016, and he was Daytona Beach police officer for three years. He also works as the youth leader at his church and Daytona State College.

Davis is being held at Volusia County Branch Jail on $100,000 bond. He was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim and his family and no contact with minors at all

Detectives encourage anyone with information about more alleged victims to contact Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Reporter Brittany Jones contributed to this story.