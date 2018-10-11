CRYSTAL RIVER, Florida — Crews on Thursday afternoon were able to help two manatees that got stuck in a canal.

High tide and flood waters caused the manatees to get stuck off SE Cutler Spur Boulevard in Crystal River.

The crews were able to get the mom and calf manatee into some open water. The calf was pulled out first as dozens of residents gathered to watch.

#MANATEERESCUE: The manatees were transported and safely released back into nearby water. https://t.co/4UK588YDBt pic.twitter.com/sQFNmkoQqC — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) October 11, 2018

It took several people to get the mom out and onto a gurney.

The manatees were transported and safely released back into nearby water.

