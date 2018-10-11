ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Michael continues its march across the southeast, Panhandle communities are starting to pick up the pieces Thursday.

In addition to commerical and residential property damage, power outages are widespread across the area from Panama City to Tallahassee.

The State’s Emergency Response Team said Thursday morning that more than 350,000 customers are without power.

Expect those numbers to increase.

Gov. Rick Scott previously requested that President Donald Trump declare a major disaster in Florida, which will help get federal resources in place.

Meanwhile, crews from Tampa Electric and Duke Energy have already been deployed to the Panhandle to help in the massive job of restoring power.

Here's a closer look at power restoration efforts in the Panhandle and Bay area power outage maps.