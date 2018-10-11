ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Michael was one of the most intense storms to ever make landfall in Florida. And it will likely be a costly recovery and relief effort for those in the path of the storm.

Here, you'll find a list of organizations, local, state, and nationwide groups that are helping Floridians recover from the storm.

We'll update this list as we get more information. If you'd like to submit information for your organization's relief effort, email:

n13-desk@charter.com to reach Spectrum News 13 in Orlando

to reach desk@charter.com to reach Spectrum Bay News 9 in the Tampa Bay area

URGENT: There is a supply drive happening now at The Alfond Inn in Winter Park. The drive is being organized by a member of the Panama City Convention and Visitors Bureau who evacuated to the Orlando area and is heading back home Friday.

They are looking for tarps, bug spray, latex gloves, batteries, bottled water, canned food and hand sanitizer.

If you would like to help our neighbors in the Panhandle recovering from Hurricane Michael, please bring items to @TheAlfondInn Front Desk before 8 a.m. tomorrow morning 10/12/18. Supplies needed: Tarps, Bug Spray, Latex, Gloves, Batteries, Water, Canned Food, and Hand Sanitizer — Winter Park Chamber (@WPChamberFL) October 11, 2018

National Groups

CHARITY NAVIGATOR

The group that monitors nonprofits has posted a list of national charities aiding in disaster relief and their ratings. They include Donors Choose, American Red Cross, Americares, World Hope International and more. Find the list on the Charity Navigator website.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross has already sent emergency relief supplies to the Panhandle and is helping to respond. The Red Cross says some 500 trained disaster workers are also on their way to the area. To donate, head to the American Red Cross website.

Michael also canceled several blood drives in the area, and the Red Cross will need more blood donations as a result. Head to the Red Cross website to find a drive near you.

SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian organization looking for volunteers to head to storm-ravaged areas of Florida and Georgia and help homeowners whose homes suffered damage. Details can be found on the Samaritan's Purse website.

ONEBLOOD

The blood bank that services most Florida counties also helps other states in Michael's path, including Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. You can find a blood drive near you on the OneBlood website.

State Groups

FLORIDA DISASTER FUND

The Florida Disaster Fund is a state-managed fund available for people to donate money. The money is then distributed to service organizations that help in relief efforts. Go to the Volunteer Florida website to donate with a credit card.

FEEDING FLORIDA

Feeding Florida is the umbrella group that coordinates a network of food banks across the state. Head to the Feeding Florida website for help either donate through their group, or through a local food bank in your area.

SECOND HARVEST OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

Second Harvest Food Bank began packing some 2,000 disaster relief boxes for Michael victims earlier this week. They are seeking volunteers to help pack the boxes. You can also donate food at the main facility in Orlando, and at branch warehouses in Brevard and Volusia counties. Head to the Second Harvest website for more details.

THE FLORIDA BAR

The Florida Bar has set up a Disaster Relief Hotline to offer pro bono legal advice to disaster victims. The Young Lawyers Division of the Florida Bar is looking for volunteers to help. You can sign up on the Florida Bar website.