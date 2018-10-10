ORLANDO, Florida — George Zimmerman, who is accused of sending threatening messages to a private investigator, has entered a plea agreement on Wednesday.

Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of criminal charges for the fatal shooting of teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, pleaded no contest via his lawyer. Zimmerman was not at Wednesday's hearing.

He was accused of sending threats to private investigator Dennis Warren who contacted him about a documentary series about the black teenager.

He will get a one-year probation, which starts November 14, 2018, at 3:30 p.m.

