VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — A pedestrian was hit and critically injured by a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle Tuesday night in the Ormond Beach area, deputies say.

Volusia patrol vehicle hit, critically injures woman

38-year-old woman listed in critical but stable condition

Deputy put on administrative leave

The pedestrian crash happened around 7:26 p.m. on the 1900 block of Hand Avenue.

The 38-year-old woman that was struck by the patrol vehicle was first transported to Florida Hospital and was later taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

According the Sheriff’s Office in a social media post, the woman was listed in critical but stable condition as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the patrol vehicle is a 21-year-old Volusia County deputy hired in 2017. Authorities say the deputy is being placed on administrative leave, which they say is standard practice.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they’re investigating the crash.