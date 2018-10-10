ORLANDO, Fla. — The parents of a 17-year-old stand out baseball star say the man accused of killing their son was given too light of a sentence.

Family and friends of Justin Machado packed an Orange County courtroom Wednesday.

Judge Gail Adams sentenced to Mandy Machado, 17, to three years in prison, followed by seven years’ probation.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement whereas Mandy Machado would change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Mandy Machado was Justin Machado’s uncle, and the half-brother of Justin Machado’s father Amaury.

Amaury Machado found his son in a pool of blood in the family’s Hunter Creek home January 9.

Investigators eventually learned that Justin, Mandy, and a third juvenile, whose name is not being reported because of his age, skipped school on this particular day.

Detectives say the trio was at Justin Machado’s home when Mandy Machado pointed a rifle at Justin and pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors told Judge Adams they do not believe it was an intentional act in that he removed the magazine, but that it is an act of manslaughter nonetheless.

Detectives say Mandy Machado and the second juvenile spent months denying involvement and giving false information to investigators in an effort to avoid being linked to Machado’s death.

Investigators say despite Mandy Machado initially telling deputies that Justin Machado was involved in drug and gang activity, and that may have been a reason for his death, detectives later determined none of that was true.

The juvenile eventually confessed, investigators said, providing them with locations to Justin Machado’s stolen laptop and cellphone.

Justin Machado’s parents gave emotional pleas in court as they asked for the maximum penalty.

The sentencing came one day before what would have been Justin Machado’s 18th birthday.

“Unfortunately, it is not what we want, justice is not served at this point, but no justice is going to bring my son back,” Amaury Machado said. “Three years, it’s a plea deal unfortunately, and we don’t have a say in that … it’s a walk in the park.”

Mandy Machado plead guilty to manslaughter with a firearm, destruction of evidence, and giving false information to law enforcement officers.

Many of the Machado family supporters held back tears as they listened to Justin’s parents and aunt give testimony.

“It’s amazing because it shows me how my son touched a lot of lives and that he was well loved,” Amaury said. “Coming from a huge family, there is always love going through.”

The second juvenile involved in facing several charges in juvenile court, including destruction of evidence and giving false information to law enforcement.