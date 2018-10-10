WINTER PARK, Florida — The parents of teenager Roger Trindade, who was beaten to death in 2016, have filed a wrongful lawsuit against the city of Winter Park and the parents of the teens who were convicted in the 15 year old's death.

Filed with the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit on Thursday, October 4, 2018, Rodrigo and Adriana Trindade filed a wrongful lawsuit against:

City of Winter Park

Orange County School Board

Sime Hall, convicted in Roger Trindade's beating death

Jesse Sutherland, convicted in Roger Trindade's beating death

Jagger Gouda

George Barnikel, witness

Malachi Taylor

Alicia Johnston

Alex Candelario

Ramon Candelario

Roger Trindade's parents are asking for a jury trial and are seeking monetary remedies, but did not give an amount, according to the lawsuit.

A juvenile judge sentenced Jess Sutherland and Simeon Hall Monday to serve in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice's High-Risk Commitment Program.

This will include residential supervision around the clock in a closed facility.

The teens will also have to undergo mental health and educational services while in the program.

The pair was sentenced in juvenile court, despite a criminal court jury finding the pair guilty in May 2018 of manslaughter for their roles in Trindade's death in 2016.

Trindade was a Brazilian student who moved to the U.S. and was attending school in Winter Park when Trindade and a friend were hit with a prank spray in the face. They began following and asking the boy who hit them with the prank spray, and that boy called his friends and asked for help.

When Sutherland and Hall arrived, investigators say Hall instigated a fight and Sutherland punched Trindade with one fatal blow.