NEW YORK - In a move that could fuel more speculation about his political future, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg has rejoined the Democratic party.

Bloomberg posted a photo on Instagram along with an announcement that he has re-registered as a Democrat.

That's the party he belonged to most of his life before switching to the Republican party to run for mayor.

He later became an Independent.

Bloomberg says, "At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution."

He goes on to say "we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs."

Bloomberg's move follows reports last month that he is considering running for president as a Democrat in 2020.

But he has not yet made a final decision.