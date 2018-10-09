SANFORD, Florida – A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Sanford police.

Officers were called to a residence on Twin Coach Court to conduct a well-being check on Cathy Kramarcik, who had not shown up to work.

She recently told co-workers that she was having marital problems, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Cathy Kramarcik and her husband Edward dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the deaths appeared to be from a murder-suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.