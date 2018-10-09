ORLANDO, Florida — Men who said they were HIV positive, an Amazon delivery driver and a Disney Springs worker were among more than a dozen arrested last week on charges of soliciting minors for sex.

13 men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Polk County

Arrests were part of 'Operation Cyber Guardian Fall Haul'

Deputies: Arrestees include Disney workers, HIV-positive man

The 13 men are facing charges after Polk County investigators said the men solicited minors between 13 and 14 years old for sex. The Polk County Sheriff's Office called the online undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian Fall Haul."

Investigators said the men thought they were meeting up with the minors for sex, but instead, they were met with undercover detectives.

According to detectives, some of the men brought sex items or gifts such as an iPhone.

Deputies said one of the men said he was HIV positive but still intended to engage in unprotected sex. Deputies said other arrestees include a man who said he was a former military police officer on probation for lewd/lascivious molestation of a child, and a man who said he works at The Boathouse Restaurant at Disney Springs.

The following men were booked into Polk County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office:

Christian Labarca Morles, 28, who lives in Kissimmee; he told deputies that he was a delivery driver for Amazon.

Richard Victor Hicks, 29, of Montverde, who told detectives he was HIV-positive.

Justin Brandon Kinard, 24, of Lake Mary.

Robert Grassano-Mazeika, 22, of Davenport; he told detectives that he works at Disney's Grand Floridian resort.

Timo Townsend, 24, of Davenport, who detectives say works at The Boathouse restaurant at Disney Springs.

AbrahamVafan Dukuly, 28, of Winter Haven.

Thien Nguyen, 26, of Orlando, who told deputies he was a former Air Force military police officer and works as a restaurant manager.

Antonio Linares, 28, of Orlando.

Joseph Mujica, 54, of Orlando.

Alexander Chinea-Ortiz, 34, of Orlando.

Georgios Kiragiannis, 39, of Orlando; detectives said he's a FedEx manager.

Carlos Agasta Llanos, 34, of Orlando.Frank Otero, 29, of Holiday.

All together, they are facing a total of 58 charges, including attempted lewd lascivious molestation, traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, and transmitting material harmful to a minor.