NATIONWIDE -- United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned her post, with a plan to step down at the end of the year.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigning post

Trump says she'll leave appointment by end of year

Haley was appointed to UN in November 2016

President Donald Trump made the announcement during a special Oval Office event -- something he has not done for other top administration officials.

Haley says she will be campaigning for "this one" in 2020, pointing at Trump@SpectrumNewsDC — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) October 9, 2018

"Nikki, we will miss you. We'll be speaking all the time, but we will miss you nevertheless. You've done a fantastic job, and I want to thank you very much," he told Haley.

Trump said Haley approached him about six months ago about resigning, saying she wanted to take a break. The reason for the timing of the announcement remains unclear.

At the U.N., foreign leaders reportedly relied on Haley as a guide to the sometimes raucous foreign policy of the Trump White House.

Still, she could at times be at odds with the administration. At one point, she announced sanctions against Russian companies. One day later, the White House announced they would not go forward with the sanctions.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime." she said. "I am such a lucky girl to have been able to lead the state that raised me and serve a country that I love so very much."

Haley formerly served as the governor of South Carolina and was an outspoken critic of the president during the 2016 campaign.

Haley is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party. In the Oval Office, she told reporters that she will not run for president in 2020 and will instead campaign on behalf of Trump.

Haley, 46, was appointed to the U.N. in November 2016.