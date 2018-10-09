ORLANDO, Florida — Some Florida agencies say they are ready to lend a helping hand in the Panhandle as Hurricane Michael moves closer to the state.

Salvation Army, Duke Energy, and other organizations told Spectrum News they are closely monitoring the track of Michael.

“Local teams (in the Panhandle) are evaluating what’s going on. Then they will start reaching out to state agencies and conference calls will be made. Then we will go from there as to what the needs are going to be,” said Shawn LaFata with Salvation Army in Orlando.

If assistance is needed from Central Florida, organizations say they have trucks and crews ready to assist.

“Electricity might be out. They will need water and basic supplies, as far as food is concerned,” LaFata said.

This is something these crews are used to doing. Some of them just came back from North Carolina after helping with the aftermath from Florence.

“People reached out from the Carolinas and sent messages here in Orlando, thanking us (for) coming out, helping them meet the small needs. They were without power, some houses were flooded, and (some) were able to get them something to eat …” LaFata said.

Other organizations like Duke Energy are also preparing for Michael. Power utility crews are gearing up and getting ready to help restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

In addition, line technicians and workers are checking equipment, supplies, and inventories to ensure adequate materials are available to make repairs.