ORLANDO, Fla. — For the next few days, expect some breezy conditions and more rain as Michael comes closer.
- Tuesday to see chilly 87 degrees
Strong onshore flow will produce occasional gusty squalls coming in from the Atlantic. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.
Tropical moisture being dragged across the state will produce more showers overnight as lows remain mild, in the mid- to upper 70s.
Hazardous boating conditions are in store for Tuesday due to winds from the east around 15 to 20 knots. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect.
Seas will build to 7 to 8 feet offshore with 4 to 6 foot waves in the surf zone. A high risk of rip currents continues.
Higher water levels are also anticipated around high tide in Flagler County where a coastal flood advisory is in effect.
Tropical Update
The forward motion of Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico will send additional bands of rain into Central Florida on Wednesday.
While the center of Michael is projected to stay northwest of us, it will be close enough to create higher coverage of rain locally due to an influx of tropical moisture. Breezy conditions are to be expected through Thursday.
As Michael quickly advances toward the Carolinas and travels inland on Thursday, it will be caught up with a cold front.
That front will eventually swing through Central Florida later this week with a slight drop in humidity, but temperatures will remain hot.
Expect readings to remain at or just above the seasonal average, in the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances are anticipated through the weekend.
