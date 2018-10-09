VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida -- The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday in Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Body found in Lake Monroe

Overturned boat spotted Tuesday afternoon

At about 10 a.m., deputies received a report about two men who went out on a boat Monday but never came back. An overturned boat was later spotted with one person clinging to it.

A body was found at 12:30 p.m., about two miles west of where the boat overturned.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.