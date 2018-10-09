VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida -- The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday in Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
At about 10 a.m., deputies received a report about two men who went out on a boat Monday but never came back. An overturned boat was later spotted with one person clinging to it.
A body was found at 12:30 p.m., about two miles west of where the boat overturned.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents responded to the scene.
No other details were immediately available.