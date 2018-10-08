SANFORD, Florida — Police continue their search for a father accused of kidnapping his 3-month-old daughter and sounding off an Amber Alert earlier Sunday in Sanford.

Tedrick Mazion went to Park at Ravello apartments on 401 West Seminole Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. and took 3-month old Na'Tori Mazion from her mother, according to the Sanford Police Department.

"I was climbing up my stairs and I hear screaming and yelling and I look across and I see a man has a baby in his arms and the mother is basically being dragged outside the house," said neighbor and witness Diane Bettis.

Bettis started screaming at the man.

"I said, 'Leave the baby alone. I am calling the police.' Before I could turn around and get my phone out, he had the baby in the car the mother was crying and was driving that way. I seen a red car go that way," said Bettis.

Investigators said Tedrick Mazion is the father of Na'Tori, but has not been in her life since her birth. They are still trying to piece together why exactly he took the child.

Investigators say later in the day Na'Tori was returned to the family by someone who knew Tedrick Mazion.

"They were happy and screaming, but the police were not. They were after whoever was driving that car," said witness Eileen Hernandez.

Police say the friend of Tedrick Mazion was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS or call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.