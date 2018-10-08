TITUSVILLE, Florida — It's been a month since the Carlson family's life was turned upside down after getting a call that their daughter, who is a high school senior, got hit by a car.

On September 12, the Titusville Police Deptartment confirmed there was a hit-and-run traffic crash involving an adult female bicyclist and a vehicle at the entrance of the Cumberland Farms convenience store.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Birmingham initially stopped, exited the vehicle, approached the bicyclist but quickly got back into the vehicle and fled the scene, and it was all caught on surveillance video from a nearby business.

The student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and although she was released that same day, her parents Michael and Farah Carlson told Spectrum News 13 she's still recuperating from her injuries.

After a Crimeline anonymous tip, investigators gathered enough probable cause and evidence to make an arrest in the case Saturday night .

Thirty-four-year-old Alexander Birmingham is charged with driving with a suspended license with knowledge and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage for the September 12 hit-and-run.

According to Titusville Police, Birmingham is charged with two misdemeanors, but that might change.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so it’s up to the State Attorney’s Office, and there could be more charges pending,” said Titusville Police spokesperson Amy Matthews.

According to court documents, he was charged with a DUI in 2013, and at the time of the accident, he was driving with a suspended license.

“He should be ashamed of himself. I understand he may have been scared, but my daughter was scared too. She didn’t know if she was going to die,” explained Farah Carlson.