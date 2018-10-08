NATIONWIDE -- LaCroix is facing scrutiny following a new class-action lawsuit that accuses the brand of falsely advertising its drinks as "all natural."

LaCroix hit with class-action lawsuit

Suit claims company falsely advertises drinks as 'all natural'

LaCroix's parent company has refuted the claims

The suit filed against National Beverage Corp., which owns LaCroix, claims the drinks contain a number of artificial ingredients like linalool , which is found in cockroach insecticide.

Law firm Beaumont Costales filed the suit on behalf of Lenora Rice.

"The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and website to be 'innocent,' 'naturally essenced,' 'all natural,' and 'always 100% natural,'" the firm said in a news release.

"However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic."

National Beverage Corp. has refuted the allegations, saying the lawsuit is "without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters."