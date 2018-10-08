COCOA, Florida — It's a treat anytime you come inside Cocoa Village's 'Tails At The Barkery' — especially when you are a pooch and when there are so many treats to be had.

Pam Shaia, Everyday Hero, owns 'Tails At The Barkery'

Shaia holds regular fundraising events to help rescue groups

She also has a bulletin for dogs that need homes

There are so many treats to be had, which are made from scratch by Pam Shaia and her staff in this actual bakery.

“As you come in the door, we will tell you all about the 'tails', because it is,” Shaia said.

There is plenty of tail wagging here. Spectrum News met Shaia's four rescue Shelties she calls her own.

“I have Levi, I have Bailey, I have Karina, and our latest is Noel, who is an all-white Sheltie — very rare, and she was born deaf,” she said.

This quartet represents her passion for rescue dogs. Shaia organizes regular events at her shop with the support of the surrounding businesses.

It's all to raise funds for local rescue groups.

“Truly, truly, the rescues have my heart,” she said.

A decorative bulletin board showcases dogs needing homes.

“Especially if one of them is adopted at one of our events. It brings tears to everyone, they are so excited,” Shaia said.

She is excited for each animal, knowing that there's one more off the street with a family that cares.

Pam Shaia, this week's Everyday Hero.