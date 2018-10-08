TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida officials are warning residents to be prepared as Tropical Storm Michael moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
- Gov. Scott issues state of emergency for Florida Panhandle
- Tropical Storm Michael likely will be hurricane in next 24-48 hrs.
- Bay News 9: Tropical Storm watch issued from Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island
- News 13: TROPICS: TS Michael Almost Hurricane; Central Florida To Feel Its Winds
- TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models
The storm is anticipated to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.
On Sunday, Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency for 26 counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend area.
"Let’s all stay safe and watch this storm closely," Gov. Scott tweeted. "As we have seen before, it can change direction and impact any part of our state."
Once a state of emergency is declared, state and local agencies start preparing resources ahead of the storm.
The Florida National Guard is activating 500 guardsmen to help with planning and logistics as people prepare.
The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to Level 1 on Monday, according to a news release from the governor's office.