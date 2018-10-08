TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida officials are warning residents to be prepared as Tropical Storm Michael moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is anticipated to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

On Sunday, Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency for 26 counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend area.

"Let’s all stay safe and watch this storm closely," Gov. Scott tweeted. "As we have seen before, it can change direction and impact any part of our state."

Once a state of emergency is declared, state and local agencies start preparing resources ahead of the storm.

The Florida National Guard is activating 500 guardsmen to help with planning and logistics as people prepare.

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to Level 1 on Monday, according to a news release from the governor's office.