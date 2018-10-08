ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 80s, under otherwise partly sunny skies.

Onshore wind will govern our weather again Monday, sending in a few showers from time to time.

Coastal showers are possible again Monday night as lows remain mild, in the mid- to upper 70s.

Hazardous boating conditions are in store for Monday due to winds from the east around 15 to 20 knots. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect.

Seas of 5 to 7 feet will develop onshore while a choppy setup will prevail on the Intracoastal.

The rip current threat is elevated; higher water levels are also anticipated around high tide in Flagler County where a coastal flood advisory is in effect.

Tropical Update

Increasing moisture will boost rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday, in conjunction with a return to southerly flow thanks to the forward motion of Michael in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the center of this fast-moving storm is projected to stay northwest of Central Florida, it will be close enough to create higher coverage of rain locally. Breezy conditions are to be expected through Thursday.

As Michael quickly advances toward the Carolinas and travels inland, it will be caught up with a cold front. That front will eventually swing through Central Florida later this week with a slight drop in humidity, but temperatures will remain hot.

Expect readings to remain at or just above the seasonal average, in the upper 80s.

