COCOA, Florida — A body was found floating in the Indian River in Cocoa on Monday, according to police.

The body was spotted by a passerby at about 1:30 p.m. near the State Road 520 bridge.

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office found the body after searching the area by boat.

Police are trying to determine what happened and if anyone was recently reported missing.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.