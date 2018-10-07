WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released new information involving the two young children found wandering around an apartment complex in Winter Park on Saturday.

Anna Rodriguez charged with child neglect

Two kids found wandering around alone

Originally, officials said the children were returned to their mother and no charges would be filed.

However, as of late Saturday afternoon, deputies arrested the mother, Anna Rodriguez, 23, on child neglect charges.

The two toddlers, ages 2 and 3, were found by a guard wandering around The Park Apartments alone. Deputies said the front door to their apartment was open and no one was home.

Rodriguez arrived later and told deputies that someone was supposed to be watching the kids while she was out with friends, but could not provide any contact information for the "babysitter."

Authorities said the children were in good health and were picked up by DCF. Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail, but has since been released.